Nelda Ruth Worley, 78, of Midland Texas passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday February 22, 2020. Nelda was born May 21, 1941 in America, Oklahoma to Gladys and Roy Horn. After graduating from Hobbs High School in 1958, Nelda took real estate classes at Hobbs Junior College. She was a master salesman for Western Auto in Hobbs, New Mexico and received the Salesman of the Year award in 1974 for doing over 1 million dollars in sales for the company. Nelda also attended pilot school and had a love of meteorology and travel. She visited every state, as well as Canada and Mexico. Nelda loved to fish, especially deep-sea fishing and she loved to hunt as well. She loved to dance and was always the life of the party. Nelda never met a stranger and she would always give help to anyone who was in need. She was an animated storyteller and loved to make others laugh. What her family will miss most is her zest for life; her sparkling sky-blue eyes and larger than life personality would light up any room when she walked in. Nelda will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, RuthAnn Hawks of Midland and her granddaughter Natalie Dowd and her husband Chris of Midland, Texas. Nelda will also be fondly remembered by her sister Connie White and husband Gary of Lovington, New Mexico, and her brother Gerald Horn of Hobbs, New Mexico. Her nephews and nieces held a special place in her heart: Gary Wince White and his wife Dadrienne of Hobbs, New Mexico, Chris White and his wife Sharree of Roswell, New Mexico, Debbie Massengill of Colorado City, Texas, Phyllis Wilson and her husband Don, and Kathy Horn, all of Hobbs, New Mexico, as well as numerous grand nephews and nieces. The family would like to acknowledge the incredible love and care that Nelda received from her Care Angels: Yvonne, Gina, Little Maria, Brisa, Marti, Carmen, and Vanessa. Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years, Russell Worley, her brother Gene Horn, her stepdaughter Diana Nichols, a grandson Terry Russell, a granddaughter Opal Diane, her beloved nephew Ricky Dale Horn, and her furbabies Sydney and Hank. A memorial service will be held 1:00pm, Thursday February 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, followed by graveside services at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobbs, New Mexico at 5:00pm central time (4:00pm mountain standard time). Pallbearers will be Gary White, Don Wilson, Wince White, Chris White, Chris Dowd, and Preston White. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lone Star Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

