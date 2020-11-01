Nina Willis, "Grannie Nina", of Midland, Texas died unexpectedly on October 24, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. A visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, Texas. Nina is survived by her sisters Imojean Carwile and Joyce Rinker, and brother Jim Willis; children Pam and husband Barry Kirby, Paula and husband Howard Morrison, Robby and wife Lyndsei McBryde; grandchildren Sara and husband Kevin Acuna, Hannah and husband Garrett Bradley, Clay and wife Taylor Morrison, Cole Morrison and Matt Trahan, Camryn Morrison, Emily McBryde, Brandon Garcia, Devin McBryde and fiancé Sydney Langford, and Cameron Garcia; great grandchildren Maeson Lynn Acuna and Charli Ann Morrison; ex-husband Bob McBryde and the extended McBryde family; sister-in-law, Alice Janoe and many nieces and nephews; extra daughter Tamara and husband Grant Schulz and their daughter Peyton. Nina is preceded in death by her parents Elmo Willis and Lena Mae Daniell Willis, brothers Elmer Lee Willis, Elmo Winford Willis Jr., Jack Willis, Leroy Willis, sisters Louis Laffler and Bobbie Joe Husband, and grandson Tyler James Kirby. Nina was born in El Paso, Texas on September 20, 1941 to Elmo Willis and Lena Mae Daniell Willis. She attended Seagraves High School and went on to receive her Associates Degree from Midland College. Nina married Bob McBryde on September 3, 1960, and then welcomed two daughters and one son, who were the most important parts of her life until the grandchildren were born. She didn't have a favorite, but all will argue amongst each other as to who her favorite was at the time, including both of her sons-in-law. Nina was an avid crafter, scrapbooker, and volunteered as chairman of creative arts at the Midland County Fair for the past nine years. She worked especially hard as a Christmas stocking maker ensuring that each of her family members and friends had their own if not two Christmas stockings. She was the biggest fan of her grandchildren and followed them to all their school events, sporting events, livestock shows, and dance recitals. When she wasn't with her children or grandchildren, she enjoyed watching her old western movies or visiting with lifelong friends Emajon Mayfield, Wanda Peek, Bernice Sterling and Lynda Harris. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nina's name to Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane Midland, TX 79701, Midland Senior Citizen Center, 3303 W. Illinois Midland, TX 79701, or to any charity of choice
