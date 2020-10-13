Nita Gayle Blount, 74, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born July 24, 1946 in Brownfield to the late Joy Irene (Jeter) and Clyde Raymond Lewis. She grew up in Brownfield and graduated from Brownfield High School in 1964. She attended South Plains College in Levelland and then Odessa College. Nita met Fred Blount (for the second time - they were in the same class at church as toddlers, although they didn't know it until years later) in 1964 and were married on July 29, 1966 at Crescent Hill Church of Christ in Brownfield. Nita started the sewing and alterations businesses Nita Blount's Alterations, Sisters', and Sew On & On. Nita was a member of the Fairmont Park Church of Christ. She always worked to put family first, regardless of how she was feeling. She struggled with illness most of her life and was a cancer survivor, stroke survivor and had many bouts with chronic infection and hospital stays. Through all, she stayed positive and looked to God for strength. Nita loved church activities, vacations, collecting old glassware, pottery, vintage Fiestaware, and most of all just being with family and friends. Nita is survived by her husband of 54 years, Fred Blount of Midland; son, Wesley Ty Blount and wife Shayna of Midland; daughter, Kristi LeighAn Moore and husband Jake of Pflugerville; sisters, Sharon Matney of Lubbock and Laura McKenzie and husband Jerry of May; brother-in-law, Tommy Blount and wife Faye of Levelland; six grandchildren, Devin Prudhomme and husband Grant, Piper and Parker Colbert, and Taylor, Braden and Connor Blount; and four great grandchildren, Gaige Acker, Carter Prudhomme, Granger Acker and Audrey Prudhomme; Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Jubel Reed, Carter James, Scott Mims, Wayne Fowler, Kent Gaultney, and David Scardino will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the Elders of the church.



