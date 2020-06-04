Noah Oro-Steven Gonzales
Noah Oro-Steven Gonzales, 23 of Midland, passed away Monday July 1, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday June 7th from 9:00am to 9:00pm with evening services starting at 7:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N. Big Spring St. A funeral mass is set for Monday, June 8th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. He is survived by his Mother Mary Lujan, Father Steve Gonzales, Sisters Steveanna G., Connie D., Audrie B., Elohi G., six nephews, four nieces, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
