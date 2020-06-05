Noah Oro-Steven Gonzales
1996 - 2020
Noah Oro-Steven Gonzales, 23 of Midland, passed away Monday June 1, 2020. He was born August 31, 1996 in Midland, TX where he was also raised and educated. Noah enjoyed playing video games and watching Netflix. He loved doing home projects; he loved his sisters and mom. He loved spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his Mother Mary Lujan, Father Steve Gonzales, Sisters Steveanna G., Connie D., Audrie B., Elohi G., six nephews, four nieces, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by Grandma, Grandpa, Ama, Apa, Cousins Jonathan, Felix, Brittany, Jessica, and Chelsie. Viewing will be Sunday June 7th from 9:00am to 9:00pm with evening services starting at 7:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral mass is set for Monday, June 8th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Pallbearers for the service will be Scott Kearns, Robert Brito, Andrew Duff, Darien Kearns, Blaine Martinez and Chris Acosta. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
JUN
7
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
