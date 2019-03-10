Noel Olivas Jr. of Midland passed away March 4, 2019. Noel was born on October 30, 1996 in Midland, TX to Noel Olivas Sr. and Viviana Navarrete Olivas. Noel had a passion for fast and loud trucks. Noel enjoyed working on trucks and cars. He will greatly be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Chapel service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Noel is preceded in death by his cousin Jaimito Villalobos. He is survived by his mother and father, Noel and Viviana Olivas, Sr.; brothers, Noe and Ivan Angel Olivas, son Josiah Noel Olivas and Mariana MiKayla Flores all of Midland, grandparents, Octavio and Eva Olivas, Angela Navarrete of Midland and Abel Navarrete of Kansas; aunts and uncles Miguel Navarrete, Abel Navarrete Jr., Andres Navarrete, aunt Maria T. Navarrete, Octavio Olivas Jr., Job Olivas, Maria V. Olivas, Eva W. Olivas, Rosa Chavez, Olivas Navarrete Ulate, and several cousins. Pallbearers for the service will be Marco Flores, Israel Galindo, Raul Navarrette, Albert Castorena, Omar Moreno and Peter Ortega. Honorary Pallbearers are Ivan Angel Olivas and Noe Olivas. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel Olivas Jr..
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019