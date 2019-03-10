Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel Olivas Jr.. View Sign

Noel Olivas Jr. of Midland passed away March 4, 2019. Noel was born on October 30, 1996 in Midland, TX to Noel Olivas Sr. and Viviana Navarrete Olivas. Noel had a passion for fast and loud trucks. Noel enjoyed working on trucks and cars. He will greatly be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Chapel service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Noel is preceded in death by his cousin Jaimito Villalobos. He is survived by his mother and father, Noel and Viviana Olivas, Sr.; brothers, Noe and Ivan Angel Olivas, son Josiah Noel Olivas and Mariana MiKayla Flores all of Midland, grandparents, Octavio and Eva Olivas, Angela Navarrete of Midland and Abel Navarrete of Kansas; aunts and uncles Miguel Navarrete, Abel Navarrete Jr., Andres Navarrete, aunt Maria T. Navarrete, Octavio Olivas Jr., Job Olivas, Maria V. Olivas, Eva W. Olivas, Rosa Chavez, Olivas Navarrete Ulate, and several cousins. Pallbearers for the service will be Marco Flores, Israel Galindo, Raul Navarrette, Albert Castorena, Omar Moreno and Peter Ortega. Honorary Pallbearers are Ivan Angel Olivas and Noe Olivas. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Noel Olivas Jr. of Midland passed away March 4, 2019. Noel was born on October 30, 1996 in Midland, TX to Noel Olivas Sr. and Viviana Navarrete Olivas. Noel had a passion for fast and loud trucks. Noel enjoyed working on trucks and cars. He will greatly be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Chapel service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Noel is preceded in death by his cousin Jaimito Villalobos. He is survived by his mother and father, Noel and Viviana Olivas, Sr.; brothers, Noe and Ivan Angel Olivas, son Josiah Noel Olivas and Mariana MiKayla Flores all of Midland, grandparents, Octavio and Eva Olivas, Angela Navarrete of Midland and Abel Navarrete of Kansas; aunts and uncles Miguel Navarrete, Abel Navarrete Jr., Andres Navarrete, aunt Maria T. Navarrete, Octavio Olivas Jr., Job Olivas, Maria V. Olivas, Eva W. Olivas, Rosa Chavez, Olivas Navarrete Ulate, and several cousins. Pallbearers for the service will be Marco Flores, Israel Galindo, Raul Navarrette, Albert Castorena, Omar Moreno and Peter Ortega. Honorary Pallbearers are Ivan Angel Olivas and Noe Olivas. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Home Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

(432) 683-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close