Norberto Martinez, 95, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9am to 9pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Edward Martinez; two daughters, Minnie Armendariz and Jessie Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



