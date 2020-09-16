1/1
Norberto Franco Martinez
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Norberto Martinez died Wednesday September 9th, 2020 at the age of 95. Norberto was born in Vado De Piedra, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 6th of 1925 to Refujio Martinez and Juliana Franco. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angelita Martinez, and his daughter Patsy Martinez. He is survived by his daughters, Minnie Armendariz, and Jessie Rodriguez, his son, Edward Martinez and his many cherished grandchildren. Beto will be remembered for many things, most notably, his love for life, his boisterous personality, his work ethic, faith and love for his family. He was a people person, always a motivator. He loved to celebrate and include everyone. Wherever he went he spread laughter and joy with stories of his life. Despite him being born with polio it never slowed him down. He played baseball as boy and was a mathematic genius considering he had a 4th grade education. In 1944 at 19, he became a US citizen and in 1953 he got his commercial license, thus beginning his journey to becoming the founder and owner of Martinez Trucking. Soon after, he was introduced to the love of his life, Angelita Garcia, by her brothers and they were married in October of 1958 and were blessed with four children. He was also a proud parishioner and former Cursillista of Our Lady of Guadalupe. After the passing of his wife, he attended grief counseling and found solace in the community of Casa de Amigos. There he found a group of likeminded individuals with a zeal for dominoes like himself. There he became president of the Seniors Advisory Council, Valentine King, and a participator in the Senior Games for dominoes. He later became a resident of Ashton Community, bringing his contagious passion for life; encouraging others to move along with him. There he earned the nickname "El Rey" and "Papi" by the nurses there. He hosted many parties that brought much joy to the other residents and even started a Sunday service with Deacon Nacho and Lupe's Church Choir. A friend and inspiration to all he came across. His viewing will be held Thursday, September 17th, from 9 AM to 7 PM. His rosary will take place Thursday evening at 7 PM at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. His farewell celebration mass will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved