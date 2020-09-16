Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Norberto Martinez died Wednesday September 9th, 2020 at the age of 95. Norberto was born in Vado De Piedra, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 6th of 1925 to Refujio Martinez and Juliana Franco. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angelita Martinez, and his daughter Patsy Martinez. He is survived by his daughters, Minnie Armendariz, and Jessie Rodriguez, his son, Edward Martinez and his many cherished grandchildren. Beto will be remembered for many things, most notably, his love for life, his boisterous personality, his work ethic, faith and love for his family. He was a people person, always a motivator. He loved to celebrate and include everyone. Wherever he went he spread laughter and joy with stories of his life. Despite him being born with polio it never slowed him down. He played baseball as boy and was a mathematic genius considering he had a 4th grade education. In 1944 at 19, he became a US citizen and in 1953 he got his commercial license, thus beginning his journey to becoming the founder and owner of Martinez Trucking. Soon after, he was introduced to the love of his life, Angelita Garcia, by her brothers and they were married in October of 1958 and were blessed with four children. He was also a proud parishioner and former Cursillista of Our Lady of Guadalupe. After the passing of his wife, he attended grief counseling and found solace in the community of Casa de Amigos. There he found a group of likeminded individuals with a zeal for dominoes like himself. There he became president of the Seniors Advisory Council, Valentine King, and a participator in the Senior Games for dominoes. He later became a resident of Ashton Community, bringing his contagious passion for life; encouraging others to move along with him. There he earned the nickname "El Rey" and "Papi" by the nurses there. He hosted many parties that brought much joy to the other residents and even started a Sunday service with Deacon Nacho and Lupe's Church Choir. A friend and inspiration to all he came across. His viewing will be held Thursday, September 17th, from 9 AM to 7 PM. His rosary will take place Thursday evening at 7 PM at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. His farewell celebration mass will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com