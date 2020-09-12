1/
Norberto Martinez
Norberto Martinez, 95, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Edward Martinez; two daughters, Minnie Armendariz and Jessie Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
