Place of interment: Resthaven Memorial Cemetery Lubbock, TX Name of funeral home in charge of arrangements Resthaven Memorial Funeral Home Lubbock, TX Children were Norma's pride and joy, so if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider: Sacred Selections at 4144 Shores Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128, to help Christian families adopt children or another charity of your choice
. "Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not" Family summed up her life in three word: Christian, family, love.