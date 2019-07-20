Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Kathryn Barnes. View Sign Service Information Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home 1805 Highway 281 North Marble Falls , TX 786544318 (830)-693-4373 Send Flowers Notice

Norma Kathryn Barnes, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. She was born June 16, 1938 in rural Indiana. She loved to tell stories about growing up on her grandfather's farm. When she was in her teens the family moved to Texas where she proudly lived the rest of her life as a TEXAN. Norma was a fun, kind person who loved spending time with her Family and Friends. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verse: Ephesians 4:32 "And be Kind and Compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ". She raised her children in Brownwood as a stay at home mom. After her children were raised, she embarked on a very successful real estate career working and living in Midland, Granbury, Marble Falls and finally Llano where she spent the last thirteen years of her life. Hardly a day went buy that she didn't say how much she loved living in Llano. Her love for meeting new people, making new friends and genuinely trying to help them, made her successful. Norma loved being with people and had a servant's heart. She especially loved the Baptist church. She always worked in VBS and especially enjoyed young people. She was a Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Norma leaves behind a daughter, Vicky McWilliams (Toby McWilliams), two son Harold Barnes Jr. and Steve Barnes, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma will be dearly missed by her family and friends and will be forever in our hearts. Norma's request was that no service be held and any Memorial gifts be made to Llano County Young Life, P.O. Box 203, Llano, Texas 78643 to help continue teaching young people about Jesus. Online condolences may be made at:

