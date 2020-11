Norma L Dargenio, 93, of Midland, TX passed away on November 03, 2020 at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland, Texas. Norma was born on May 6, 1927 to Angelo and Mary Musto in Union City, New Jersey. She is survived by two children, Mary G. Dearen (Patrick) of Midland, TX and John Dargenio (Jori Raymond) of Alexanderia, VA and two grandsons. Arrangements entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



