On Friday August 21, 2020 at the age of 87, Norma Wester was granted her angel wings and entered into our Heavenly Father's home. Norma was born October 4th 1932 in Erick, Oklahoma, Beckham County to Elmer Lee Irwin and Lula Mae Irwin. She was raised up on a farm along with her younger brother Bill Irwin. Going to school in her younger days to Hext Switch County School. The family then moved to Sayre, Oklahoma where Norma graduated from Sayre High school then later graduating from Sayre Junior College. Norma later met and then married Bennie Wester from Erick, Oklahoma. Bennie joined the U.S Air Force Cadets which had them stationed several different places. Norma and Bennie arrived in Midland, TX in the early 1960's and made Midland their forever home. As a couple they enjoyed travelling to many places. They spent most summers splitting their time between fishing at their lake house or at Ruidoso, New Mexico racing the horses they owned. Norma, always the perfect and gracious host to many dinners, weekend getaways, company parties and get togethers. Norma and Bennie brought into the world three children Rickey, Debbie and Shanna whom she loved dearly with all her heart. Norma enjoyed playing bridge, watching birds, fishing, attending her kids sporting and activity events. Norma was a wonderful cook, passing along many family homemade recipes. After her children were grown, Norma enjoyed being a beautician. She always took great great pride in her home, children and appearance. A strong, proud woman with a heart of gold that she instilled into all of her children. Norma cherished her family with all her soul. Loving, caring and giving advice, even up till the end. Two of her favorite sayings amongst many that she would tell her children were, "Find a way and just do it" and "This too shall pass". She will greatly be missed, but her love and legacy will forever live on through her family. Norma is preceded in death by her father- Elmer Lee Irwin, her mother- Lula Mae Irwin, and her husband- Bennie E. Wester. She is survived by her son, Rick Wester -Ruidoso NM, daughters; Debbie Wester McCord and Husband Paul -Midland, TX and Shanna Wester -Midland TX, brother- Bill R. Irwin and wife, Nita -Lovington, NM, sister-in-law- Darlene Wester Marrs and husband Troy Erick, OK, grandchildren; Tori Wester, Bennie Wester, Crystal Mitchell, Michelle Richards, Sage Kinney, 6 Great Grandchildren. A viewing will be held August 30, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, in Midland TX. A graveside service will be August 31, 2020 at Resthaven Midland, TX at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to personally thank the caregivers and nurses for the past 3 years for your kindness, love and care for our mom.



