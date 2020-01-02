Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Davis VanLiew. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Norman Davis Van Liew was born on May 27th, 1935 and died on December 22, 2019 at the age of 84, with his wife at his side. After graduating from high school as salutatorian, he went to work on the railroad, but left after only 5 months because while it was "interesting" it was also "unprofitable". Norman moved into the oil and gas industry and bec ame the youngest driller in the state of Texas at age 20. His work took him to Crane, TX where he met the love of his life and "the best thing that ever happened" to him, Charlsie Powell. They were married on September 28, 1956 and were married for 63 years. Their first daughter, Deborah Kay, was born the following year on September 15, 1957, followed by Laurie Ann on June 4, 1960. After moving all around West Texas, the family settled in Hobbs, NM in 1964, where they stayed until Norman's job took him to Midland, TX in 1976 where he resided until his death. Norman started his career as a floor hand on a drilling rig for Marcum Drilling Co. and worked his way up to VP of Operations for MGF Drilling Co. After MGF declared bankruptcy, Norman became an Independent Drilling Consultant until his retirement. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, and all his siblings. He is survived by his adoring wife, Charlsie, his daughters, Debby (husband Ashley Coco) and Laurie (husband Brian Cope); Grandchildren Jesse Travis (family Cari, Grady, Keaton, & Raelynn); Lauren Spears (husband Lincoln and son Timothy Ashley); Lindsay Faulkner; Mark Jeffrey Faulkner, Jr; and Lacey Faulkner; nephew Howard Gordon, whom he loved like a brother; several other nieces, nephews, and extended family. Most of all, Norman loved his wife, children and his grandkids who called him "Dad Dad". Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. The family invites everyone to a reception following the service at The Branch @ npw. Inurnment to follow at a later date in Crane, TX In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in memory of Norman to the Capital of Texas Chapter , 5508 West Hwy 290, Suite 206, Austin, TX 78735; or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

Norman Davis Van Liew was born on May 27th, 1935 and died on December 22, 2019 at the age of 84, with his wife at his side. After graduating from high school as salutatorian, he went to work on the railroad, but left after only 5 months because while it was "interesting" it was also "unprofitable". Norman moved into the oil and gas industry and bec ame the youngest driller in the state of Texas at age 20. His work took him to Crane, TX where he met the love of his life and "the best thing that ever happened" to him, Charlsie Powell. They were married on September 28, 1956 and were married for 63 years. Their first daughter, Deborah Kay, was born the following year on September 15, 1957, followed by Laurie Ann on June 4, 1960. After moving all around West Texas, the family settled in Hobbs, NM in 1964, where they stayed until Norman's job took him to Midland, TX in 1976 where he resided until his death. Norman started his career as a floor hand on a drilling rig for Marcum Drilling Co. and worked his way up to VP of Operations for MGF Drilling Co. After MGF declared bankruptcy, Norman became an Independent Drilling Consultant until his retirement. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, and all his siblings. He is survived by his adoring wife, Charlsie, his daughters, Debby (husband Ashley Coco) and Laurie (husband Brian Cope); Grandchildren Jesse Travis (family Cari, Grady, Keaton, & Raelynn); Lauren Spears (husband Lincoln and son Timothy Ashley); Lindsay Faulkner; Mark Jeffrey Faulkner, Jr; and Lacey Faulkner; nephew Howard Gordon, whom he loved like a brother; several other nieces, nephews, and extended family. Most of all, Norman loved his wife, children and his grandkids who called him "Dad Dad". Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. The family invites everyone to a reception following the service at The Branch @ npw. Inurnment to follow at a later date in Crane, TX In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in memory of Norman to the Capital of Texas Chapter , 5508 West Hwy 290, Suite 206, Austin, TX 78735; or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.