Nova Jean Routh, 87, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland. Floral arrangements can be sent to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. She is survived by her husband, O.H. Routh; sons, Tobin and Curtis Routh and daughter, Paula Garcia.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019