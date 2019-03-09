Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nova Jean "Memo" Routh. View Sign

Nova Jean "Memo" Routh, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother passed into God's loving arms on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Born December 20, 1931 to Noma and Paul Atchison in Levelland, TX, she attended Texas Tech University where she met her husband and life partner Hudson Routh. She, a football queen at Levelland High School and he, a football star from Olney, Texas, their destiny was a match made and embraced by Heaven and family. Their bond lasted over 67 years, and took them from Lubbock to Artesia, Hobbs to Monahans, and finally to Midland in 1973, where they have resided ever since. Being raised in rural Levelland, she had the beauty, charm and grace of a farm girl, but easily acclimated to life in Midland, where she and Hudson prospered in the community and the church. She followed the Lord's teachings and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist since 1973, being a part of the Keystone Class there for too many years to count. Memo was always there for her children, grandchildren or anyone else who needed a kind word, loving hug or occasionally, her infamous left hook to help them in the right direction and guide them to do what was right. She will always be remembered as the rock of our family, a tribute to matriarchs one and all, and a strong woman of hope, conviction, generosity and love. She is survived by her husband, Hudson Routh, a brother Jerry Atchison, sons, Curtis and Tobin Routh (Carol), daughter, Paula Garcia (Angelo), grandchildren, Phillip Jensen, Laurie Alford (Aaron), Tara Decker (Robert), Emma Parkins (Luke), David Routh (Shelle), and Paul Routh, numerous great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Pamela Snodgrass, one brother, numerous cousins and many friends. Services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

