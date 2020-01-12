Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nova Lena Hutson Reeves. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral service 9:30 AM Calvary Assembly of God Send Flowers Notice

Psalm 31:30 "Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised." Nova Lena Hutson Reeves was born in Elk City, Oklahoma to Odie Frank Hutson and Maggie Mabel (Gunter) Hutson on December 21, 1933. She traveled to her eternal heavenly home on January 9th, 2020. Nova Lena grew up in Hammon, Oklahoma with her four sisters and three brothers. She attended Hammon High School where she played on the girls' basketball team and sang in the all state choir. After graduating high school, she moved to Elk City where she met and married the love of her life, Gayle W. Reeves on March 11, 1955. Soon after marrying, they moved to Roswell, New Mexico and started their life journey together. As their family grew, Nova Lena began the job she cherished most in life, wife and mother. She took this sacred calling seriously and was a wonderful support system for her husband and children. Nova Lena and her family relocated to Midland, Texas in 1960 after a brief stay in Crane. In 1967, Nova Lena and Gayle followed the Lord's leading and accepted the senior pastor position at Calvary Assembly of God. Nova Lena lived out her mission as she ministered and served together with Gayle at Calvary Assembly of God for thirty and a half years. Nova Lena and Gayle have three children: Debbie Clary Lott (Dannie) of Midland, Texas; Phyllis June Reeves (Chris) of Katy, Texas; Dennis Dean Reeves (Debara) of Midland, Texas. They have thirteen grand-children: Bradley Clary (Amy) of Lufkin, Texas; Brent Clary (Mandi) of College Station, Texas; Philip Reeves (Erika) of Houston, Texas; Amber Horsley (Kenard) of Richmond, Texas; Jeremy Clary (Kimberly) of Ponder, Texas; Caleb Reeves of Midland, Texas; Cagney Reeves (Emma) of Katy, Texas; Jessica Hightower (John) of Brenham, Texas; Ashley Ward (Jeff) of Chico, California; Maggie Gonzalez of Katy, Texas; Landon Reeves of Artesia, New Mexico; Barbara Bates (Rodney) of Midland, Texas; Dee Lott (Tracy) of Midland, Texas; Thirty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Gayle and Nova Lena also were privileged to have a special daughter-in-love, Wanda Harrison (Martin) who added two more grandchildren to their nest: Melody and Kolt Harrison and their families. Nova Lena was a beautiful example of a godly wife as she supported, encouraged, and honored Gayle. Nova Lena's pride and joy was her grandchildren. She loved them deeply and made sure they knew just how proud she was of them and eventually, of the families they each built. Nova Lena also adored her extended family. The highlight of her year was always family reunions when the extended family was all together in one place. Nova Lena knew the power of prayer in the hard times and she always gave praise to Christ Jesus for every good thing. On July 1st, 2019, Nova Lena said "goodbye" to the absolute love of her life as Gayle went to be with the Lord. During these brief months, she was an example of strength and faith in God as she fought to remain joyful in the absence of her life partner. She has now been reunited with him for all of eternity. Nova Lena is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Rev. Gayle Reeves; parents, Odie Frank Hutson and Maggie Mabel (Gunter) Hutson; siblings, Lucille Turner, Easterine Matthews, Maxine Weems, Pauline Mackie, Gunter Hutson, JW Hutson, and Kenneth Hutson. Nova Lena is survived by all three of her children, and a host of grandchildren and other family members including three sister-in-laws that were like sisters to her: Martena Hutson, Marene Broome, and Vonelle Black. Our family would like to thank all the many friends and family who have supported us in so many ways. We want to say a special thank you to everyone who visited and checked on her over the past six months. She considered all of you as family. There will be a family visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory from 5:00PM-7:00PM , and the service honoring Nova Lena's homegoing will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:30AM at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 908 South Johnston Street, Midland, Texas. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Missions Fund at Calvary Assembly of God Church; 908 South Johnston Street, Midland, Texas 79701. Pallbearers will be Bradley Clary, Brent Clary, Jeremy Clary, Dee Lott, Philip Reeves, Cagney Reeves, Caleb Reeves, Landon Reeves and Kolt Harrison. Honorary pallbearers Asa Clary and Dalton Clary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Nova Lena and her family relocated to Midland, Texas in 1960 after a brief stay in Crane. In 1967, Nova Lena and Gayle followed the Lord's leading and accepted the senior pastor position at Calvary Assembly of God. Nova Lena lived out her mission as she ministered and served together with Gayle at Calvary Assembly of God for thirty and a half years. Nova Lena and Gayle have three children: Debbie Clary Lott (Dannie) of Midland, Texas; Phyllis June Reeves (Chris) of Katy, Texas; Dennis Dean Reeves (Debara) of Midland, Texas. They have thirteen grand-children: Bradley Clary (Amy) of Lufkin, Texas; Brent Clary (Mandi) of College Station, Texas; Philip Reeves (Erika) of Houston, Texas; Amber Horsley (Kenard) of Richmond, Texas; Jeremy Clary (Kimberly) of Ponder, Texas; Caleb Reeves of Midland, Texas; Cagney Reeves (Emma) of Katy, Texas; Jessica Hightower (John) of Brenham, Texas; Ashley Ward (Jeff) of Chico, California; Maggie Gonzalez of Katy, Texas; Landon Reeves of Artesia, New Mexico; Barbara Bates (Rodney) of Midland, Texas; Dee Lott (Tracy) of Midland, Texas; Thirty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Gayle and Nova Lena also were privileged to have a special daughter-in-love, Wanda Harrison (Martin) who added two more grandchildren to their nest: Melody and Kolt Harrison and their families. Nova Lena was a beautiful example of a godly wife as she supported, encouraged, and honored Gayle. Nova Lena's pride and joy was her grandchildren. She loved them deeply and made sure they knew just how proud she was of them and eventually, of the families they each built. Nova Lena also adored her extended family. The highlight of her year was always family reunions when the extended family was all together in one place. Nova Lena knew the power of prayer in the hard times and she always gave praise to Christ Jesus for every good thing. On July 1st, 2019, Nova Lena said "goodbye" to the absolute love of her life as Gayle went to be with the Lord. During these brief months, she was an example of strength and faith in God as she fought to remain joyful in the absence of her life partner. She has now been reunited with him for all of eternity. Nova Lena is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Rev. Gayle Reeves; parents, Odie Frank Hutson and Maggie Mabel (Gunter) Hutson; siblings, Lucille Turner, Easterine Matthews, Maxine Weems, Pauline Mackie, Gunter Hutson, JW Hutson, and Kenneth Hutson. Nova Lena is survived by all three of her children, and a host of grandchildren and other family members including three sister-in-laws that were like sisters to her: Martena Hutson, Marene Broome, and Vonelle Black. Our family would like to thank all the many friends and family who have supported us in so many ways. We want to say a special thank you to everyone who visited and checked on her over the past six months. She considered all of you as family. There will be a family visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory from 5:00PM-7:00PM , and the service honoring Nova Lena's homegoing will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:30AM at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 908 South Johnston Street, Midland, Texas. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Missions Fund at Calvary Assembly of God Church; 908 South Johnston Street, Midland, Texas 79701. Pallbearers will be Bradley Clary, Brent Clary, Jeremy Clary, Dee Lott, Philip Reeves, Cagney Reeves, Caleb Reeves, Landon Reeves and Kolt Harrison. Honorary pallbearers Asa Clary and Dalton Clary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020

