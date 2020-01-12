Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ofelia Carrasco Mancha. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Send Flowers Notice

Ofelia Carrasco Mancha, 80, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Ofelia enjoyed cooking especially breakfast for her family. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She faithfully prayed her Holy Rosary every morning. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, taking trips to Las Vegas, spending time with her family and friends. Ofelia is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Ruben Mancha; a grandson, Eric Edward Martinez; parents, Jesus and Francisca Carrasco; siblings, Guadalupe (Wale), Jessie and Delia P. Carrasco. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Carole Martinez (Eladio), Delma Iglesias (Joe); a brother, Frank Carrasco; two sisters, Irene Munoz, Gloria Villa; grandchildren, Jose Eladio Martinez, Erica Gonzales, Christoper Iglesias, Jose Iglesias, Crystal Iglesias and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Christopher Iglesias, JoJo Iglesias, Gilbert Villa, Mark Villa, Eladio Martinez and Frank Carrasco Jr. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Ofelia Carrasco Mancha, 80, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Ofelia enjoyed cooking especially breakfast for her family. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She faithfully prayed her Holy Rosary every morning. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, taking trips to Las Vegas, spending time with her family and friends. Ofelia is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Ruben Mancha; a grandson, Eric Edward Martinez; parents, Jesus and Francisca Carrasco; siblings, Guadalupe (Wale), Jessie and Delia P. Carrasco. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Carole Martinez (Eladio), Delma Iglesias (Joe); a brother, Frank Carrasco; two sisters, Irene Munoz, Gloria Villa; grandchildren, Jose Eladio Martinez, Erica Gonzales, Christoper Iglesias, Jose Iglesias, Crystal Iglesias and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Christopher Iglesias, JoJo Iglesias, Gilbert Villa, Mark Villa, Eladio Martinez and Frank Carrasco Jr. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close