Ofelia Carrasco Mancha, 80, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Ofelia enjoyed cooking especially breakfast for her family. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She faithfully prayed her Holy Rosary every morning. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, taking trips to Las Vegas, spending time with her family and friends. Ofelia is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Ruben Mancha; a grandson, Eric Edward Martinez; parents, Jesus and Francisca Carrasco; siblings, Guadalupe (Wale), Jessie and Delia P. Carrasco. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Carole Martinez (Eladio), Delma Iglesias (Joe); a brother, Frank Carrasco; two sisters, Irene Munoz, Gloria Villa; grandchildren, Jose Eladio Martinez, Erica Gonzales, Christoper Iglesias, Jose Iglesias, Crystal Iglesias and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Christopher Iglesias, JoJo Iglesias, Gilbert Villa, Mark Villa, Eladio Martinez and Frank Carrasco Jr. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020