Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ofelia Lujan. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Ofelia Lujan of Midland passed away on October 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 9:00pm Sunday, October 27,2019, and 8:00am Monday October 28, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory until time for the Rosary which will start at 7:00pm Monday at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be 10:00am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ofelia was born on November 23,1946 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua to Jesus Lujan and Maria de Jesus Lujan. She helped lead the way for her siblings. Ofelia loved to spend her time in the kitchen. She owned a restaurant in Presidio, TX. La Frontera and Julissa's Restaurant in Midland, TX. Her grandchildren were her life. She loved to dance, and was the life of the party. She is survived by her children, Rene Larez, Joe Ricky Larez, Alicia Carrasco, and Daniella Baeza, all of Midland; sons in law, Carlos Carrasco, Edgar Baeza, and daughter in law, Carol Larez; her grandchildren, Jonathan Larez, Regina Larez, Julissa Carrasco, Carlos Carrasco, Mallarie Escontrias, Andrew Baeza, Aracely Baeza, Edgar Baeza Jr, and Julian Baeza; great grandchildren, Kaleb Carrasco, Kase Carrasco, Kain Carrasco, Sean Larez, and Sonny Larez; her siblings, Ubdelia Cano, Elia Lujan, Olga Villa, Trinidad Bailey, and Yolanda Lujan; and brothers, Genaro Lujan and Israel Lujan. Ofelia was preceded in death by her son Victor Gonzalez, parents Jesus Lujan, Maria de Jesus Lujan, her brothers Ruben Lujan, Sylvester Lujan, Jaime Lujan, Ernesto Lujan, and sisters Elfida Lujan, Maria Elena Lujan. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Midland Memorial Hospital, friends, and family. Thank you for being there in difficult times. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Ofelia Lujan of Midland passed away on October 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 9:00pm Sunday, October 27,2019, and 8:00am Monday October 28, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory until time for the Rosary which will start at 7:00pm Monday at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be 10:00am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ofelia was born on November 23,1946 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua to Jesus Lujan and Maria de Jesus Lujan. She helped lead the way for her siblings. Ofelia loved to spend her time in the kitchen. She owned a restaurant in Presidio, TX. La Frontera and Julissa's Restaurant in Midland, TX. Her grandchildren were her life. She loved to dance, and was the life of the party. She is survived by her children, Rene Larez, Joe Ricky Larez, Alicia Carrasco, and Daniella Baeza, all of Midland; sons in law, Carlos Carrasco, Edgar Baeza, and daughter in law, Carol Larez; her grandchildren, Jonathan Larez, Regina Larez, Julissa Carrasco, Carlos Carrasco, Mallarie Escontrias, Andrew Baeza, Aracely Baeza, Edgar Baeza Jr, and Julian Baeza; great grandchildren, Kaleb Carrasco, Kase Carrasco, Kain Carrasco, Sean Larez, and Sonny Larez; her siblings, Ubdelia Cano, Elia Lujan, Olga Villa, Trinidad Bailey, and Yolanda Lujan; and brothers, Genaro Lujan and Israel Lujan. Ofelia was preceded in death by her son Victor Gonzalez, parents Jesus Lujan, Maria de Jesus Lujan, her brothers Ruben Lujan, Sylvester Lujan, Jaime Lujan, Ernesto Lujan, and sisters Elfida Lujan, Maria Elena Lujan. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Midland Memorial Hospital, friends, and family. Thank you for being there in difficult times. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close