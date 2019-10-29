Ofelia Lujan of Midland passed away on October 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 9:00pm Sunday, October 27,2019, and 8:00am Monday October 28, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory until time for the Rosary which will start at 7:00pm Monday at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be 10:00am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ofelia was born on November 23,1946 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua to Jesus Lujan and Maria de Jesus Lujan. She helped lead the way for her siblings. Ofelia loved to spend her time in the kitchen. She owned a restaurant in Presidio, TX. La Frontera and Julissa's Restaurant in Midland, TX. Her grandchildren were her life. She loved to dance, and was the life of the party. She is survived by her children, Rene Larez, Joe Ricky Larez, Alicia Carrasco, and Daniella Baeza, all of Midland; sons in law, Carlos Carrasco, Edgar Baeza, and daughter in law, Carol Larez; her grandchildren, Jonathan Larez, Regina Larez, Julissa Carrasco, Carlos Carrasco, Mallarie Escontrias, Andrew Baeza, Aracely Baeza, Edgar Baeza Jr, and Julian Baeza; great grandchildren, Kaleb Carrasco, Kase Carrasco, Kain Carrasco, Sean Larez, and Sonny Larez; her siblings, Ubdelia Cano, Elia Lujan, Olga Villa, Trinidad Bailey, and Yolanda Lujan; and brothers, Genaro Lujan and Israel Lujan. Ofelia was preceded in death by her son Victor Gonzalez, parents Jesus Lujan, Maria de Jesus Lujan, her brothers Ruben Lujan, Sylvester Lujan, Jaime Lujan, Ernesto Lujan, and sisters Elfida Lujan, Maria Elena Lujan. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Midland Memorial Hospital, friends, and family. Thank you for being there in difficult times. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019