Olga Ramirez Jimenez, age 71, Midland, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 24, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1948 to the late Francisco Ramirez and Maria Jimenez Ramirez. Olga was born and raised and in El Mulato, Chihuahua and where she attended school. Later in life she met the love of her life Hipolito Jimenez whom she married on January 29, 1966. Olga enjoyed singing, listening to music, dancing, and most of all; loved to take care of her grandchildren. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Catholic, a cursillista, and a guadalupana. Olga was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Hipolito Jimenez; three sons, Hugo Jimenez, Eleut Jimenez, Hipolito Jr. Jimenez; a daughter, Florisel Marquez; five brothers, four sisters, twelve grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Francisco; mother, Maria; brother, and three sisters. Viewing will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Wednesday, August 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019