Ollie Pearl Sims, 71, of Midland, passed away July 31, 2020. She was born March 22, 1949 in Midland, TX to Grover and Elizabeth Sims. She is survived by her children, Brent, Latrecia and Melloney Burnett; mother, Elizabeth Sims, and six brothers. There are no services scheduled at this time.



