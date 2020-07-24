1/1
Ollie W. Jackson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ollie W. Jackson of Midland, TX, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 98 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Ollie is survived by her daughter; LaShonda Jackson, her two sisters; Rosie Lee Williams and Alton Logan, and several grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Oscar Bud Jackson, her son; Steve Jackson, her parents and several sisters and brothers. Ollie was born in Elgin, TX on June 28, 1922 to Woodie and Florence Parker Hawkins. She was a loving woman who lived her life to the fullest. Ollie loved to cook for her friends and family and could tear you up on the dominoes and card tables. Ollie was a devoted family woman, known as "Granny" to many in the community. She wore several hats including, but not limited to, teaching Sunday School at Faith Tabernacle Church and was a caregiver in her later years. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Midland Memorial Hospital and a special thanks to Hospice Nurse Shari who cared for our Granny Ollie Jackson. Everyone who wishes to attend the funeral services for our dear Ollie must wear a face mask, and practice the proper social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation with this matter. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lighthouse Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
You will be greatly missed! Ms. Jackson was my mother's best friend for most of her life ( Faye Pace Wilson) . You guys are reunited again in eternity. Rest in heaven sweet spirit
Pamela Haywood
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved