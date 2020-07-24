Ollie W. Jackson of Midland, TX, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 98 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Ollie is survived by her daughter; LaShonda Jackson, her two sisters; Rosie Lee Williams and Alton Logan, and several grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Oscar Bud Jackson, her son; Steve Jackson, her parents and several sisters and brothers. Ollie was born in Elgin, TX on June 28, 1922 to Woodie and Florence Parker Hawkins. She was a loving woman who lived her life to the fullest. Ollie loved to cook for her friends and family and could tear you up on the dominoes and card tables. Ollie was a devoted family woman, known as "Granny" to many in the community. She wore several hats including, but not limited to, teaching Sunday School at Faith Tabernacle Church and was a caregiver in her later years. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Midland Memorial Hospital and a special thanks to Hospice Nurse Shari who cared for our Granny Ollie Jackson. Everyone who wishes to attend the funeral services for our dear Ollie must wear a face mask, and practice the proper social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation with this matter. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com