Omer Lee Bishop was born on August 22, 1930 and returned to his heavenly home on July 5, 2019 in Midland, Texas, surrounded by his family. Omer was born to Grady and Laura Bishop of Noodle, Texas and shared a special bond with his only sister Neva Bishop Doan. Omer graduated from Noodle High School in 1946 and married the love of his life, Ada Marie Bishop, on August 23, 1950. His marriage with Ada set the bar high and many of us watched him love her fiercely for the 58 years that followed. A man of many passions, he left lasting impacts on those in many different arenas and is remembered for his overwhelming humbleness and the laughter he brought to every situation. Omer felt a higher calling to serve his country in 1951 and remained active duty army until 1954. Similarly, service to his community was of utmost importance and he served on the Odessa City Council for some time. His highest calling was to be a devoted, passionate follower of Christ and that was what he did best. Omer was extremely involved in his church community, first at Second Baptist Church of Odessa and later at First Baptist Church of Midland. He also held Gideon Bible Ministries in high regard and was honored to play a role in their ministry. His most cherished accomplishment stands at 1509 W 2nd St. in Odessa, B-Line Filter & Supply founded in 1973. Throughout his life he had a strong conviction to work hard and forge eternal relationships with his coworkers at B-Line. These relationships are something he adored above many other things. B-Line provided him a place to build his legacy one day at a time and it is a legacy we will all admire for the rest of our lives. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Marie Bishop, his parents, and his sister Neva Bishop Doan. He is survived by his children; Ann Bishop Wolf (Jack), Gary Lee Bishop (Sharon), and Linda Bishop Freeman (Craig); grandchildren Jennifer Stevens (Chris), Josh Bishop (Abby), Bethany Thigpen (Jared), Jonathon Wolf (Maddy), Bekah Coates (Joel), Jesse Wolf (Lindsey), and Megan Dunnam (Chase); as well as 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Midland from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. The funeral proceeding will be held at First Baptist Church of Midland in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Private family burial was held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be B-Line Filter & Supply employees. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideon's International of Odessa, 4001 E. 42nd Street, Odessa, Texas 79762 Arrangments are under the direction of Nalley - Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

