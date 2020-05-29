Opal Grace Harrison was born on January 9, 1925 in Soper, Oklahoma to John Wesley Draper and Zella Forbes. She passed away in Midland on May 27, 2020, while surrounded by her girls. She lived many places, but landed in Midland, TX at age 34. "Granny Grace" was born into a very poor family and had many struggles as a young lady. She had 15 sisters and brothers. She had suffered many things, but at age 37 a close friend witnessed to her about God, and everything changed. Anyone that knows Granny Grace would say that the primary purpose in her life was serving Jesus and loving others. Through many miracles, she survived throat cancer, colon cancer and a massive heart attack. She fought the good fight and finally left this earthly home at age 95. Through her strong prayer life, she always carried on. There is no way to number the countless friends and family that she impacted. We only know that our lives were forever changed! She is survived by Brady & Jane Miller of Durant, Oklahoma, Jerry Miller of Nash, Texas, Mary Wallace of Midland, Texas, and Linda & Mike Love, of Midland, Texas. She has 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren; one grandchild that she raised, Michelle Forest. Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Harrison, and her children; Ladonna Forest, Audice Wallace, and Janeace Miller. She loved and adored each and every one of them, and they all believed that they were her favorite! Granny was honored to have many children and grandchildren that were ministers of the Gospel. Granny's viewing will be held at Jesus Name UPC Church at 3110 W. Cty. Rd. 116 on Friday, May 29th from 6-8 pm. Her funeral will be at 12 pm on Saturday, May 30th at the church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 3pm. Her grandchildren will be her pallbearers. The family would like to express our gratitude towards all the many condolences, words of encouragement and prayers. We love you all! Funeral Service under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 29, 2020.