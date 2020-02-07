Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal "Faye" Perkins. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Mt. Rose Baptist Church 211 N. Tyler St View Map Send Flowers Notice

Miss Opal "Faye" Perkins, also know as "Granny Faye" to many of the young people, was born on January 29, 1931 to the late Louis Calvin Perkins and Vivian Ann Morrow Perkins in Franklin, TX. Opal is the 3rd child out of 15 was raised in Groesbeck, TX and attended school until the 11th grade when she had to leave and go to work. Faye left this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 to go be with her Lord Jesus. Opal was preceded in death by her parents Louis & Vivian Perkins, two sisters and seven brothers, two grandchildren Angela Perkins, Kevin Norris; one great-grandchild Jazman Harris, one great-great grandchild Jermari'yon Perkins-Miller. Opal Faye accepted Chris at an early age at Goodwill Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. A.W. Washington. Opal later joined Mt Rose Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev Gerald Badger and the current Pastor William Palmer. Opal loved spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren), crocheting and playing. On Sunday mornings Faye would wake the house with her Gospel music blaring from the television. She also loved watching Bishop T.D. Jakes of the Potter House when she couldn't go to church. Mama enjoyed praising her Lord on a personal level, "My, My Lord!" Opal was blessed to see her 5th generation. Opal and her sister Bernice were the best of friends speaking on the telephone daily. Two special friends Mrs. Peggy Jones and Mrs. Lois Sanders. She liked meeting new people and just talking & laughing. Before her illness she enjoyed going to church, taking walks, and going to the South East Senior Center on Thursdays to play Bingo. She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters: Janice Perkins-Belcher, Temple, TX; Vickie Perkins, Midland, TX; Vivian Perkins-Tinner (Clifford), Midland, TX; and Kathy Perkins (Barron), Midland, TX; special son-in-law Oscar Harris (Deatrice); two sisters: Bernice Hawkins (Sidney), Dallas, TX; Merrion Brown, Sacramento, CA; three brothers: Bobbie Joe Perkins, Sacramento, CA; Jeuel "Jerry" Perkins, Midland, TX; Royce Perkins (Margaret), Odessa, TX; eleven grandchildren: Anthony Perkins, LaTonya Perkins-Franklin, Marcus Perkins, Sr. (Wendy), Andre Harris, Sr., Adrient Harris (Shon), Inecia Perkins, Zeteral Perkins, Demetrius Harris, Ebone' Perkins, Courtney Norris-Perkins Sr. (Ashland); 40 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great grandchildren and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 211 N. Tyler St. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

