Opal Ruth Bradley passed away October 21, 2019 in Midland at the age of 90. Visitation will be on November 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Ellis funeral home located at 801 Andrews Hwy in Midland. A celebration of her life will be held on November 12, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm at South Memorial Baptist church located at 1700 Carter Ave with Pastor Capps officiating. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. Opal was born on September 18, 1929 in Turden, TX to James Russell and Ida Mae Farmer. She graduated from Midland High School in 1946. She married William Alfred Bradley, her high school sweetheart on June 14, 1947. Opal is survived by her daughter Brenda Kay and son in law Richard Hancock of Midland. Opal had eleven grandchildren; Richard, Ben, Christy, Heather, Candi, Regina, Sue, Tiffany, Ashley, John and Daniel along with several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Newel Farmer, sister Wanda Farmer, husband "Al" Bradley, son Joe Allen Bradley and daughter Judy Borgne. Opal worked for Midland memorial hospital as a telephone operator and dedicated employee for 29 years. Opal taught her children and grandchildren about her love for the Lord and making sure everyone knew how much God loves them. Opal will be remembered as a beautiful, kind, gentle, patient, God fearing women who always put others before herself. She was an active and dedicated member of the South Memorial Baptist church for many years. One of her favorite hymns was "What A Friend We Have In Jesus." "Blessed is she who believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her." - Luke 1:45 All are welcome to attend and celebrate Opal's life. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ashley Bradley at 1509 Wayside Dr. Midland, TX 79701.

