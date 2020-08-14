Oralia Galindo Urias, 63, of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Oralia is survived by her husband, Dulces (Nome) Urias; two sons, Javier Urias and wife Lourdez, Victor Urias and wife Denise; one daughter, Melissa Urias Espinoza and husband Rafael, all of Midland; her father, Manuel Galindo of Midland; three brothers, Oscar Galindo, Vidal Galindo, and Sylvestre Galindo; four sisters, Leonor Salcido, Elia Belloc, Gloria Amesquita, and Lupe Pando, all of Midland; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Angelica Baeza. Viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell, Midland, Texas. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 7:00 am 1:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Daniel Marquez, Victor Urias, Ian Urias, Josh Urias, Nick Urias, Jared Espinoza, and Ruben Espinoz



