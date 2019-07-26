Oscar Manuel Zuniga, age 55 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Viewing will be Friday, July 26th from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Oscar is survived by a wife, Irma Zuniga; son, Oscar Manuel Zuniga Jr.; 3 daughters, Lorena Gonzalez, Iris Orosco and Ashley Valadez; three brothers, two sisters and 11 grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 26, 2019