Oscar Pena Jr, 26 of Midland, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Viewing will be held Monday, April 15th 2019 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Followed by a Evening Service Monday, April 15th 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 16th 2019 at Elevate Church at 10:00 a.m. He is survived by his mother; Marcela A. Rodriguez of Midland TX, one brother and two sisters.
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019