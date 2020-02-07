Otis was born May 11, 1934 and grew up in Big Spring, TX before moving to Midland in 1953. He worked in the oil business and the insurance business before retiring in 2005. In 1952, he married his childhood sweetheart, Louise Myers in Big Spring. She died in 2007 after a long, trying illness. Otis is survived by his present wife, Earline Robinson, in Carthage, MS, son Jim Trolinder & his wife,Bunny, in Grants Pass, Oregon, son David Trolinder in Midland, sister Lavern Berryman in Sedona, AZ, brother Del Trolinder in Midland, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4pm-8pm on Saturday, Feb 8th at Ellis Funeral Home and funeral services will be at 2pm on Sunday, Feb 9th.

