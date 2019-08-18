Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ozelar Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ozelar Smith of McKinney formerly of Midland, Texas passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 Funeral Services will be held August 21, 2019, 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church 303 E. Shandon Ave. Midland Tx, 79705, with burial to follow at the Fairview Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. also at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Ozelar Louise Campbell Smith and her twin brother, Oscar Lee Campbell were born on February 20, 1924 in Kosse, Texas (Falls County) to Mary Smart and Johnny Campbell. Ozelar loved her twin brother who still lives in Midland and she thoroughly enjoyed his visit with her the week-end before she passed on Thursday, August 15, 2019. After graduating from high school and attending Cosmetology school in Dallas, Texas, Ozelar married Jessie Smith in 1944 and moved to Midland, Texas. To this union 3 children were born: Jessie, Jr., Carolyn Ann, and John Howard. In 1945, the family united with Macedonia Baptist Church under the pastorage of Rev. Horace Doyle, Sr. Years later they transferred their membership to Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorage of Rev. Horace Doyle, Sr., Rev. Robert Lathan, and Rev. Tommie Hale. At Macedonia and Mt. Calvary, Ozelar was a Sunday school teacher, youth director, usher, choir member, and Starlight Band assistant. She remained a member of Mt. Calvary until she moved to McKinney, Texas to live with her daughter, Carolyn Gilbert. While in McKinney she united with Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where Dr. Isiah Joshua, Jr. is senior pastor. At Shiloh, she participated in the Senior ministry events and mid-week service. Ozelar loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved reading, talking on the phone, playing dominoes and cards and dressing up. She was a member of the 50+ Club at the Senior Citizen's Center in McKinney where she encouraged the senior women to dress up and wear jewelry to the center. Ozelar especially took pride in looking pretty for the Lord. She loved to dress in full church regalia - dresses, hats, gloves, purse, handkerchief, jewelry, and Bible! She was greeted at Shiloh at the entrance by young men who noticed her church attire and immediately announced and declared , "The Queen Is Coming" ! Ozelar worked as a bank teller at Commercial Bank in Midland (now Chase Bank) until she retired in 2003. Because Ozelar considered education a worthy endeavor, she and her husband worked hard to provide a college education for each of their 3 children. Preceding her in death were her husband, Jessie Sr.(Midland,Tx.); son , Jessie, Jr.(Lancaster,Tx); mother, Mary Smart(Fort Worth, Tx); father, Johnny Campbell (Dallas,Tx); sister, Rosie Smart (Fort Worth,Tx); two brothers, Richard Smart (Andrews,Tx) and Calvin Smart (Oakland, Calif.); Aunt and Uncle, Zuma and Sibbie Love (Kosse,Tx) Celebrating her homegoing is: Twin brother: Oscar Campbell of Midland, Tx. Children: Carolyn (Larry) Gilbert of McKinney, Texas; John (Allison) Smith of Pflugersville,TX. Grandchildren: Stephanie Smith; LaTorrey Gilbert; LaCrecha Gilbert ; Jarvis Smith, Jerome Smith; Camille (Erica) Smith; Jonas Smith. Great Grandchildren: Sharayne Brown, Alaisha Oudems, Jazzmin Oudems, Kimora Smith, Kimaya Smith, Dominique Smith, Keyon Simon, 2 loving ex-daughter-in-laws: Eleanor (Austin) and Kathy (Houston); a loving god-daughter, Virginia Mason and many "stay in touch" friends and relatives. Online Condolences may be made at

