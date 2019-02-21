Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pablo Hernandez Olgin. View Sign

Pablo Hernandez Olgin passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Midland Texas. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angela Diaz Olgin on January 17, 2018 in Midland Texas. Pablo was born on March 2, 1936 in Midland Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by two sons, Robert Diaz Olgin and wife Margaret of Midland, TX, Angel Diaz Nunez and wife Maria of Alexandria, VA; three grandchildren, Angela Nunez and husband Luke Guthrie of Alexandria VA, Anna Maria Nunez also of Alexandria, VA and Paul Anthony Olgin and wife Reva of Golden Co; and five great grandchildren, Mateo and Cristian Guthrie of Alexandria, VA and Zirus, Xavier and Sophia Olgin of Golden Co. Pablo is also survived by five siblings, Adolfo, Melton, Joe Olgin, Dominga Cruz also of Midland, TX and Torivio Olgin of Tomball, TX, and numerous nephews and nieces from the Olgin and Diaz families in Midland, Texas. Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo and Pilar Olgin of Midland Texas and 3 brothers. Viewing will be Friday, February 22nd from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for Saturday, February 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine with Father David Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to

Pablo Hernandez Olgin passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Midland Texas. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angela Diaz Olgin on January 17, 2018 in Midland Texas. Pablo was born on March 2, 1936 in Midland Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by two sons, Robert Diaz Olgin and wife Margaret of Midland, TX, Angel Diaz Nunez and wife Maria of Alexandria, VA; three grandchildren, Angela Nunez and husband Luke Guthrie of Alexandria VA, Anna Maria Nunez also of Alexandria, VA and Paul Anthony Olgin and wife Reva of Golden Co; and five great grandchildren, Mateo and Cristian Guthrie of Alexandria, VA and Zirus, Xavier and Sophia Olgin of Golden Co. Pablo is also survived by five siblings, Adolfo, Melton, Joe Olgin, Dominga Cruz also of Midland, TX and Torivio Olgin of Tomball, TX, and numerous nephews and nieces from the Olgin and Diaz families in Midland, Texas. Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo and Pilar Olgin of Midland Texas and 3 brothers. Viewing will be Friday, February 22nd from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for Saturday, February 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine with Father David Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit the website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Funeral Home Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home

2508 N. Big Spring

Midland , TX 79705

(432) 682-3700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close