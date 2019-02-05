Notice Guest Book View Sign

Pablo Neria Mora passed away on February 4, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Pablo was born August 16, 1959, in Midland, Texas to Pablo Mora and Delfina Neria Mora. Pablo lived in Midland all his life and attended school here. He worked as a self employed contractor. Pablo was preceded in death by his father Pablo Mora, brothers, Mike Mora, Raul Mora Mike Mora and sister, Maria Mora. Pablo is survived by his mother, Delfina Mora, brother, Johnny Balderas, sisters, Yolanda Renteria, Delma Castillo, Rosa Arras, Anita Hidrogo, Esmeralda Pearson and his companion Amatullah Ali and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing and Prayer service will be Tuesday, February 5th and Wednesday February 6th at 9am- 8pm at American Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday February 7, 2019 at 10:00am, at American Heritage Funeral Home. 4100 FM 1788, Midland, TX. Burial to follow at 11am. Pallbearers are Yolanda Renteria, Delma Castillo, Rosa Arras, Anita Hidrogo, Esmeralda Pearson and Amatullah Ali. The family will be receiving guest at the home of Delma Castillo, 609 S. Weatherford, Midland, TX.

4100 North FM 1788

Midland , TX 79707

