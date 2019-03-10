Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Wilson. View Sign

Pat Wilson, 77, of Andrews made her journey home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Andrews and is resting peacefully by his side. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 1:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 507 NE 4th Street, in Andrews with Pastor Jeff Chapman, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews North Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 - 7 PM at McNett Funeral Home. Please celebrate her life by visiting

Pat Wilson, 77, of Andrews made her journey home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Andrews and is resting peacefully by his side. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 1:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 507 NE 4th Street, in Andrews with Pastor Jeff Chapman, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews North Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 - 7 PM at McNett Funeral Home. Please celebrate her life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com . Pat was born on August 15, 1941 in Okemah, Oklahoma. She was raised and attended school in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was married to Cecil "Tex" Lewis on November 22, 1961 in Andrews, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1977. They moved to Fort Stockton from Andrews, where she had worked for the Fort Stockton schools and was a homemaker. She was a past member of Northside Baptist Church. She married Jim Wilson on June 12, 1980 in Fort Stockton, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1988. They moved to Midland in 1981, where she worked for over 20 years at Albertsons. She was a past member and Church Secretary of Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church in Midland. She moved to Andrews in 2012, where she became a member of Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and writing stories. She was a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha with 50 years of service, she was dedicated to helping others. Throughout her life, she was always there with a helping hand, a bit of encouragement, and all of her love. Pat's quick wit and humor was lost on no one, and she will be truly missed as a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. As I struggle to write these words; my mind flashes back to Mom and her life story. She wasn't a world leader, a great scientist, or a Nobel Peace prize winner; she was Mom. Like most women of that time, she had a narrow focus in life, which was to raise and support her family. Her life was never singular; it was always plural. She devoted herself to her children. The challenges and obstacles she faced; the extremely difficult decisions she had to make; never stopped her from her goal. She made the best of each circumstance and held true in her faith and overcame all that life had in store for her. She gave her children all of her knowledge, strength, support, love and compassion; not to mention her humorous sarcasm. The love, support and devotion she shared with her children was always well intentioned; no matter how it was received. I attribute that to her selflessness, always wanting to help, to support, and always there to care. She took on our pains, she walked with us through our struggles, she rejoiced in our accomplishments, she overflowed with joy in our children, and she even bragged about us. We all have our faults, and she saw through them. She always knew our inner-selves; sometimes better than we knew ourselves. She was always proud of us. No, she wasn't a great person from the world's perspective, but from my perspective she was a truly wise and great woman and I'm so proud to call her Mom. She is survived in this life by her daughter, Terresa Stewart and husband, Rusty; her sons, Timothy Lewis and Tony Lewis; sister, Debbie Schwartz; her five grandchildren, Charlsa Waldrop and husband, Wayne, ViCindy Pirtle and husband, Cory, Steven Lewis and wife, Kaylee, Corbin Stewart and wife, Jaycee; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florieta "Flo" Keyes, father, Alva "Ace" Conley, step-father, Albert "Al" Mellington, her sisters, Judy McCarver and Elizabeth "Beth" Studer, and her grandson, Tony Lewis Jr. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pat's name to at . Funeral Home McNett Funeral Home

705 North Main

Andrews , TX 79714

(432) 524-5809 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.