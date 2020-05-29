Our mother and Grandmother Patria C. Zimmerman passed away on May 23, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Patria Voncille Cole on February 18, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas. The daughter of Henry Edward Cole of Anson, Texas and Anna Ruth Shirley. She lived in the area of Anson, Texas for most of her childhood. She graduated fifth in her class and went to business school before getting a secretarial job in Midland, Texas. There, she met the only man she would ever date and love and she married George Dana Zimmerman on May 5, 1957 in a small service in Neinda, Texas. The happy couple first lived in Albuquerque then Artesia New Mexico before settling in Midland, Texas for most of her life where she studied cosmetology and worked as a hairdresser. She had two sons, Thomas Dean Zimmerman and Robert Owin Zimmerman. She loved her church, Northwestern Baptist Church in Midland, Texas and most recently Covenant Christian Church in Paris, Texas. Pat was preceded in death by her husband George and son Thomas as well as her parents and 4 siblings Jack and Bob Cole, Lucy Martin and Callie Culberson. She is survived by her son Robert and wife Robyn, five grandchildren John Robert Zimmerman of Panama City, Florida, Michael George Zimmerman and wife Karina of Orlando, Florida, Garrett Lane Vick and wife Bethany of New Orleans, Louisiana, Victoria Elizabeth Zimmerman of Temple, Texas and Thomas Alexander Zimmerman and wife Romy of Paris, Texas. Also her siblings Mary Merritt of Lubbock, Texas, Helen Williamson of Loga Vista, Texas, Francis Ikeler of Wichita Falls, Texas, Shirley Hensley of Lubbock, Texas, Betty Ashlock, Ed Cole of Hamlin, Texas and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Covenant Christian Church 4055 SE Loop 286 in Paris, Texas 75460 under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors. Dr. Steve and Diana Russell officiating. Family and friends visitation will be at 1:00PM with the funeral services beginning at 2:00PM. The family requests any honorariums be directed in her name to Northwestern Baptist Church 3901 Mockingbird Lane, Midland, Texas 79707 or Covenant Christian Church. The family also plans a memorial service in Midland in November for all her friends and family of Midland and the surrounding areas who wish to attend.



