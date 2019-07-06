DR. Patricia Ann Cordonnier Smith

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Midland, TX
Dr. Patricia Anne Cordonnier Smith, 86, passed away on July 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Midland, TX, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Survivors include husband, Dr. Joe T. Smith, and sons Trey Brown and Chris Brown. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 6, 2019
