Patricia Ann Johnson, 86 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Midland, TX. Private family services were held at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by son, Jim Johnson and wife Laura; granddaughter, Emily all of Marietta, GA; son, David Johnson and wife Beth, of Kerrville, TX. We will always be grateful for Rita Bueno who was always there for us. We would like to thank Dr. Bobby Vogel and his associates for their thoughtfulness and care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019