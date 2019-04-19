Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Pat) Murphey. View Sign

Patricia Ann (Pat) Murphey would have loved a tour of her favorite American Cities especially New York City enjoying dining and having a shopping spree. Pat peacefully went to her next adventure Friday evening, March 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and many friends. Pat was born to Athel Alene and R. W. Shirley at Payne-Shotwell Hospital in Littlefield, Texas on a snowy February 11, 1941. She graduated from South San Antonio High School. Pat married Bob Garrett in 1961 who was stationed in San Antonio. In 1962, they moved to Midland, Texas when Bob's military commitment ended. In 1965, Pat went to work at Grammer-Murphey department store where she remained until the store closed in 1983. She served in several office positions, then as lingerie buyer and finally as women's ready-to-wear and sportswear buyer. Pat married John Murphey in 1975; the two remained happily married for 44 years. When John entered the petroleum industry in 1995, the two traveled many areas of the oil and gas plays in Texas. At one time or another, they worked in a total of nine separate states traveling with their little dogs Addi and Jazzi in tow, or earlier with P.J., Telce or Kanessa. Everywhere she went, Pat made friends and managed to stay in touch with many of them. If you were her friend, her interests included your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and on and on. She loved special events, especially birthdays and graduations. Funny, kind and generous, she wanted to bake a cake for most of them. Pat was a wonderful mother, a more wonderful grandmother (or Granmurphey) and an even better great-grandmother! She was also the best aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was funny, generous, kind, and the best baker around. Pat is survived by: her husband, John Murphey; sister, Kay Reneau; sons, Mark Garrett (Teresa) and Kevin Murphey (Elaine); daughter, Patricia Nixon (Craig); grandchildren: Tyler Garrett, Colten Garrett, Murphey Cohn (Brian), Garrett Nixon, Alec Murphey and Stephen Denny; great-grandson, Ryker Garrett; nieces, Kimm Costanzo (Sam), Julianne Bramlett, and Leslie Dean; and nephew, Randy Levy. A light may have been extinguished, but some things never end .... like love, memory, and the legacy of a life that meant so much! Happy Trails Granmurphey. We will have a celebration of her life April 27, 2019 3 p.m. Weatherford, TX

