Patricia Ann Presson White, 90, of Midland, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her residence where she had lived for 66 years. She was born on March 24, 1929, to the late Gus Lowen and Okla B. Presson in DeQueen, Arkansas. She graduated from DeQueen High School, where she was captain of the basketball team and played the trombone. She moved to Midland in 1951 and married Temer Ovie White on June 6, 1951. Their marriage lasted for 65 years until his death in 2017. Patricia loved animals, but she especially loved dogs. She worked as a dog groomer for The Clip Joint, The Pet Palace in the Imperial Shopping Center, and operated Pat's Pet Grooming. She retired in 1994 after grooming dogs for 25 years. She was a great cook and she never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Temer White; parents; and her brother, Lowen Presson. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Carol Bradshaw and husband Kenny; son, Larry White and wife Donna; three grandchildren: Landon Bradshaw of Dallas, Zane Bradshaw of Houston, and Mark Thomas of Ft. Worth, and two great grandchildren: Corbin and Kinsley Bradshaw. She remained close with two of her nephews, Jim Presson and Billy White. The family would like to especially thank Marylou Perrez who has lived with her and taken excellent care of her for the last eight years. Thank you also to Marylou's family for what you have done for Pat throughout the years. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit

