Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Graveside service 11:00 AM Resthaven Memorial Park

Patricia Ann Woolard, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on October 29, 2019. She was born November 2, 1942 to Lloyd Raymond Pittman and Eloise Gabbert Pittman in Midland, Texas. She graduated Midland High School in 1961 and attended Lubbock Christian College. On February 15, 1963 she married her true love, Jimmie Dale Woolard. They were married for fifty-six years and reared three children in Midland prior to moving to Las Vegas, NV in 1991. Pat was an active and charter member of Midland's Fairmont Park Church of Christ. She dedicated over twenty years volunteering and fundraising for Midland Christian School. She enjoyed coordinating the annual Fall Fun Festival and the concession stand for the girls and boys basketball games. She also was the Board President for the school's Ladies Auxiliary Christian Education (LACE). Pat's passion was singing in a cappella quartets and choruses. Over the years she volunteered her voice at many weddings and funerals. She was a member of two chapters of Sweet Adeline's International, Inc.: the Desert Winds Chapter of Midland and the Celebrity City Chorus Chapter of Las Vegas. She was a stay-at-home mom, worked alongside her husband at Woolard Electric and was employed by several title companies. Her last career was at Heritage Employment in Las Vegas where she was an employment recruiter for 10 years. In retirement she was a member of the Bright Angel Church of Christ in Las Vegas. Her favorite hobbies were playing dominos with friends, watching golf tournaments, attending musicals and any type of vocal performances, especially a cappella and barbershop quartets. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and youngest brother, Donald Pittman. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie of Las Vegas; two daughters, Laura Emfinger (Barry) of Midland; Susan Jones (Christopher) of Sitka, Alaska; and one son, Darren Woolard of Las Vegas; one granddaughter, Kayla Emfinger and one great-granddaughter, Madison Ramirez, both of Midland; eldest brother, Danny Pittman (Cindy) of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-laws: Linda Pittman and Jerry Lynn Woolard; brother and sister-in-laws: Royce and Patti Woolard, Jere and Kay Woolard and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services have been scheduled for 11:00 a.m., November 8, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Midland Christian School via web or 2001 Culver Dr., Midland, TX 79705.

