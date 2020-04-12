Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dennis Paxton Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

It is with enormous sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother Patricia Dennis Paxton Larson on April 8, 2020. Pat was born in Enid Oklahoma on March 9, 1938 to George Wesley Dennis and Marie Gallon Dennis. She was an only child and adored being a part of her parent's flower shop, Oklahoma Floral. After graduating from Enid High School she attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1959 with a B.A. in Journalism. It was at the University where Pat joined Chi-Omega fraternity which was the seed of a lifetime of friendships. Pat met Bob Schwartz at the University of Oklahoma and they were married in 1959 and moved to Boston so her husband could complete graduate studies. They had two children whom she is survived by, John Schwartz and Elizabeth Schwartz Sample and her children Robert Mitchell Giles, Grace Marie Giles, Hannah Elizabeth Giles and Catherine Greer Giles. After a whirl-wind of oil and gas company moves the family settled in Midland, Texas in 1976. In 1979 Pat would begin her real estate career with Langston Realtors (later Coldwell Banker). Over the years she received numerous awards in real estate, served as President of the Midland Association of Realtors in 1992 and became a member of Coldwell Banker's International President's Circle in 2011. She loved selling homes, making new friends, and sharing her knowledge with her dear assistants and partners. In 1981 she married Bob Paxton and enjoyed ten wonderful years of marriage before his passing. She shared the love of his two daughters, Mary Paxton Kurth and her husband James, and Shelley Paxton Crampton and her husband Steve and many grandchildren that followed. Bob introduced her to politics and the West Texas Jazz Society. During these years, Pat was involved with the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and they were members of First Presbyterian Church. Pat was active in Community Bible Study, serving as a core leader and a beautiful witness to God's love. Her association with Chi Omega sisters brought her infinite joy. She served in many leadership positions, including president in 2003-2004. She was recognized nationally by the Chi Omegas, receiving the Jobelle Holcombe Panhellenic Award. She knew every Chi O song and with flawless delivery could recite the Symphony. She and her daughter Elizabeth, also a Chi O from the University of Oklahoma, recently served together on the Building Campaign Board, raising over a million dollars for the renovation of the Chapter House. In 1995 she married Ron Larson who passed away April 22, 2019. Her family expanded again to include two more step-children, Roshawna Larson Sloan and husband Chris, and Jon Larson and wife Marilyn and another addition of wonderful grandchildren. She and Ron loved square dancing and were beautiful ballroom dancers. After 35 amazing years in real estate Pat retired and she and Ron moved to Houston to be close to her two children. Ron and Pat joined Memorial Presbyterian Church where she found her new calling in ministry; knitting prayer shawls with a weekly group of friends. Pat was compassionate, thoughtful, a gifted writer that she put to use sending cards and notes of encouragement, prayers and praise to family, friends and colleagues. We remember her as an amazing, unconditionally loving mother, loyal friend and faithful daughter of Christ. Her tradition was always to call on Easter morning and exclaim, "He has Risen." We won't hear her earthly voice this year but we know for sure she is dancing in heaven. Through her spirit we are forever blessed. No funeral services have been made at this time. Donations can be made in her honor to the or Foster Feet (P.O. Box 262 Enid, OK 73702).

