Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Elaine Howard Fretwell. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Patricia Elaine Howard Fretwell, 68, of Midland, passed away July 18, 2019. Elaine was born on September 22, 1950, to Freda and J.D. Howard in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated from Reagan County High School. She then married John David Fretwell on December 4, 1970. They were married for 48 1/2 wonderful years. She was a housewife and homemaker and cared for many children throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, but her real passion was watching sports (especially college football and basketball). Elaine is preceded in death by her loving parents. She is survived by her husband John Fretwell; daughter Janet Lopez and husband Eric; son David Fretwell and wife Claudia; granddaughters McCayla and Taylor Lopez and Lyric Fretwell; as well as many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on July 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas. Services will be held Sunday July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Ellis Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and help during these last days.

Patricia Elaine Howard Fretwell, 68, of Midland, passed away July 18, 2019. Elaine was born on September 22, 1950, to Freda and J.D. Howard in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated from Reagan County High School. She then married John David Fretwell on December 4, 1970. They were married for 48 1/2 wonderful years. She was a housewife and homemaker and cared for many children throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, but her real passion was watching sports (especially college football and basketball). Elaine is preceded in death by her loving parents. She is survived by her husband John Fretwell; daughter Janet Lopez and husband Eric; son David Fretwell and wife Claudia; granddaughters McCayla and Taylor Lopez and Lyric Fretwell; as well as many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on July 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas. Services will be held Sunday July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Ellis Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and help during these last days. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close