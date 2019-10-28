Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Faith Moore La Force. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Out of the despair of dustbowl era Oklahoma, just off the Will Rogers Highway of rural America, a modest middle-aged couple unexpectedly gave birth to a little girl whose name would be Faith, Patricia Faith Moore. But the friends and family who came to know and love her, would call her "Patti." The fifth of five children, born on March 18, 1933, Patti's closest living sibling, "Jack," was eleven years her senior, followed by her old brother "Gene." Patti's oldest sibling, "Marge", would learn of her birth while attending Oklahoma State. Her brother, Billy Wayne, had tragically passed away as a little boy after falling down a well some years before her birth. Growing up in Chandler, Oklahoma, Patti heralded most of all her mother, Francesca Drake Moore, a strong, college educated woman, a journalist, an accomplished writer and an artist, who loved the power of the Word, the beauty of art and insisted on the best of life. All these passions would drive Patti, as she strove for the best, driven by her loving mother's inspiration. A little fiery red headed girl, a mop of curls, in the semblance of Shirley Temple with a fight to win, Patti was the fierce determined leader in all her childhood endeavors and the valedictorian of her high school class. In 1951, Patti enrolled in the University of Oklahoma as an English major, where she would ultimately meet the love of her life, William "Watson" La Force, Jr. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa and receiving a master's in music, Patti would marry Watson on September 22, 1956. Over the next several years, Patti and Watson would move throughout small town Oklahoma and Texas, as Watson transitioned from his service as an officer in the US Air Force, and later as an engineer for Continental Petroleum. During this time, they were blessed with the arrival of their first daughter, Laulie Franchesca, and their second daughter, Mary Clifton, in Chandler, Oklahoma in 1958 and 1960, respectively. Finally, in 1962, the La Force family moved to Midland; Patti's ultimate home. Patti rapidly become known for her joy in celebrating life. She loved opening her home to friends, family and newcomers, and poured herself into every social endeavor, emerging as a leader among Midland's finest welcoming committees. In 1965, they were blessed with the arrival of their first son, William Watson, and later in 1970, they were unexpectedly surprised by their final child, Jeffrey Drake. Driven by an unrelenting sensitivity to the needs, and struggles of those around her, Patti was a consummate listener, and a tireless voice of encouragement, committing to memory the name of every new acquaintance, as if it was her own. She celebrated the town's youth, welcoming hundreds of teens into the La Force family home, who over time nicknamed her residence, the "LFCC" - the La Force Country Club. In 1976, Patti and Watson became one of the founding members of Young Life in Midland, Texas. Young Life would forever remain one of Patti's life-long passions. Always involved, Patti sustained a constant rotation of civic commitments: Young Life, Community Bible Study. the Junior League, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Texas Bluebonnet Society, the Minuet Club and countless more. An elder and deacon in the First Presbyterian Church, Patti appeared almost daily to teach youth fellowship and also served as a volunteer pianist for the children's choir and Manor Park. Patty is survived by William Watson La Force, Jr., her devoted husband of 63 years, her children Laulie La Force Ross, Cliffy and BJ Beal, Watson and Meredith La Force and Jeff La Force, her grandchildren, Katie and Tyler Brown, Patricia Bailey Ross, Cynthia Beal, Ashley Beal, Francesca and James Walsh, Michael Beal, Watson La Force, IV and Holden La Force, and great granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Brown. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Midland. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Lee Swearingen who has watched over the family for more than forty-five years, Lucy Gutierrez, Perla Ferrusquia, Home Hospice and loving friends who have been a constant source of support and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nally-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Out of the despair of dustbowl era Oklahoma, just off the Will Rogers Highway of rural America, a modest middle-aged couple unexpectedly gave birth to a little girl whose name would be Faith, Patricia Faith Moore. But the friends and family who came to know and love her, would call her "Patti." The fifth of five children, born on March 18, 1933, Patti's closest living sibling, "Jack," was eleven years her senior, followed by her old brother "Gene." Patti's oldest sibling, "Marge", would learn of her birth while attending Oklahoma State. Her brother, Billy Wayne, had tragically passed away as a little boy after falling down a well some years before her birth. Growing up in Chandler, Oklahoma, Patti heralded most of all her mother, Francesca Drake Moore, a strong, college educated woman, a journalist, an accomplished writer and an artist, who loved the power of the Word, the beauty of art and insisted on the best of life. All these passions would drive Patti, as she strove for the best, driven by her loving mother's inspiration. A little fiery red headed girl, a mop of curls, in the semblance of Shirley Temple with a fight to win, Patti was the fierce determined leader in all her childhood endeavors and the valedictorian of her high school class. In 1951, Patti enrolled in the University of Oklahoma as an English major, where she would ultimately meet the love of her life, William "Watson" La Force, Jr. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa and receiving a master's in music, Patti would marry Watson on September 22, 1956. Over the next several years, Patti and Watson would move throughout small town Oklahoma and Texas, as Watson transitioned from his service as an officer in the US Air Force, and later as an engineer for Continental Petroleum. During this time, they were blessed with the arrival of their first daughter, Laulie Franchesca, and their second daughter, Mary Clifton, in Chandler, Oklahoma in 1958 and 1960, respectively. Finally, in 1962, the La Force family moved to Midland; Patti's ultimate home. Patti rapidly become known for her joy in celebrating life. She loved opening her home to friends, family and newcomers, and poured herself into every social endeavor, emerging as a leader among Midland's finest welcoming committees. In 1965, they were blessed with the arrival of their first son, William Watson, and later in 1970, they were unexpectedly surprised by their final child, Jeffrey Drake. Driven by an unrelenting sensitivity to the needs, and struggles of those around her, Patti was a consummate listener, and a tireless voice of encouragement, committing to memory the name of every new acquaintance, as if it was her own. She celebrated the town's youth, welcoming hundreds of teens into the La Force family home, who over time nicknamed her residence, the "LFCC" - the La Force Country Club. In 1976, Patti and Watson became one of the founding members of Young Life in Midland, Texas. Young Life would forever remain one of Patti's life-long passions. Always involved, Patti sustained a constant rotation of civic commitments: Young Life, Community Bible Study. the Junior League, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Texas Bluebonnet Society, the Minuet Club and countless more. An elder and deacon in the First Presbyterian Church, Patti appeared almost daily to teach youth fellowship and also served as a volunteer pianist for the children's choir and Manor Park. Patty is survived by William Watson La Force, Jr., her devoted husband of 63 years, her children Laulie La Force Ross, Cliffy and BJ Beal, Watson and Meredith La Force and Jeff La Force, her grandchildren, Katie and Tyler Brown, Patricia Bailey Ross, Cynthia Beal, Ashley Beal, Francesca and James Walsh, Michael Beal, Watson La Force, IV and Holden La Force, and great granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Brown. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Midland. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Lee Swearingen who has watched over the family for more than forty-five years, Lucy Gutierrez, Perla Ferrusquia, Home Hospice and loving friends who have been a constant source of support and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nally-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at wwww.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close