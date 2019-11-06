Patricia Faith Moore La Force

Service Information
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX
79710
(432)-550-5800
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Midland, TX
Notice
Patricia Faith Moore La Force, 86, of Midland passed away October 25, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church Midland. Survivors include husband, William Watson La Force, Jr., and her children, Laulie La Force Ross, Cliffy and BJ Beal, Watson and Meredith La Force, and Jeff La Force. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at wwww.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019
