Patricia Jane Bishop (McKinney) died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 2, 2020 in Midland, TX at the age of 76. Patricia was born on July 21, 1944 in Midland, TX to S.R. and Janie McKinney. She married Gene Bishop in 1972. The Bishops moved to Carta Valley, TX where Gene was a rancher and Patricia worked as a certified nursing assistant. She moved back to Midland, TX and continued her work as a CNA. She retired in 2005 and dedicated her remaining time to her family and her beloved dog, Zazoo. Patricia enjoyed country music, dancing, and spending time with her family. She was passionate about taking care of her dogs. She was a loving and dependable caretaker to many during her time as a CNA. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Lisa Brown and Sheila Willis; her sisters, Lucille Don Juan and Sally McKinney; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her parents, S.R. and Janie McKinney. A memorial will take place on Tuesday, October 6 at 3:30 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, TX. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patricia's life. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.