Patricia Kay (Campbell) Krueger was born on September 19, 1944, and grew up in rural Lake Crystal, MN. "Pat" Krueger passed away on January 14, 2020, from colon cancer at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. "Mrs. Krueger" was a gifted first grade teacher for 47 years who shaped the lives of many students in Minnesota, Texas, and California. Pat was also a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister; devoted wife of 55 years, and a trusted, life-long friend. "Patty" left this life surrounded by the love of her family. Given Pat's love of children and the need to cure cancer, memorials may be directed to in memory of Pat Krueger (StJude.org/donate). Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020