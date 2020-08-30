Patricia "Pat" Kreuz, 87, of Fredericksburg, TX, passed away peacefully in Boerne, TX. She was born in Houston, TX, the daughter of Roderick and Margaret Paton. She graduated from Milby High School in Houston and then attended the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated from the University in May of 1954 with a BA in Economics. While at the university, Pat met Raleigh Kreuz, who became her college sweetheart, fiancé and husband. Pat was an active volunteer in the Episcopal churches she attended throughout her life. She was also a school volunteer mentoring young children and a hospital volunteer caring for those in need. Pat was a lifelong member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, served as an ROTC sponsor, and was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to raising three children and managing a household, Pat aspired to become a Petroleum Landman. After her children were grown, Pat worked diligently for several oil companies in Midland and Houston before finally achieving her dream of being promoted to Landman. Pat also had a love of literature, music, the arts and the Texas Hill-Country. Pat and Raleigh fulfilled their dream of owning a ranch in the Texas Hill-Country in 1989. They were blessed to be able to live on their dream property, just north of Fredericksburg, for almost 30 years. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh, of 63 years. She is survived by her three children: Charles Paton Kreuz (Jan) of Palm Coast, Florida, James Roderick Kreuz (Tanya) of Boerne, Texas, and Anne Lischen Kreuz Kerr (Paul) of Hartsville, South Carolina. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial service for Pat is pending and will be scheduled as and when it is deemed safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 601 W Creek Drive, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624 or Alamo Hospice, 1595 S Main, Suite 101, Boerne, Texas 78006. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com
. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.