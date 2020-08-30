1/1
Patricia "Pat" Kreuz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Kreuz, 87, of Fredericksburg, TX, passed away peacefully in Boerne, TX. She was born in Houston, TX, the daughter of Roderick and Margaret Paton. She graduated from Milby High School in Houston and then attended the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated from the University in May of 1954 with a BA in Economics. While at the university, Pat met Raleigh Kreuz, who became her college sweetheart, fiancé and husband. Pat was an active volunteer in the Episcopal churches she attended throughout her life. She was also a school volunteer mentoring young children and a hospital volunteer caring for those in need. Pat was a lifelong member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, served as an ROTC sponsor, and was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to raising three children and managing a household, Pat aspired to become a Petroleum Landman. After her children were grown, Pat worked diligently for several oil companies in Midland and Houston before finally achieving her dream of being promoted to Landman. Pat also had a love of literature, music, the arts and the Texas Hill-Country. Pat and Raleigh fulfilled their dream of owning a ranch in the Texas Hill-Country in 1989. They were blessed to be able to live on their dream property, just north of Fredericksburg, for almost 30 years. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh, of 63 years. She is survived by her three children: Charles Paton Kreuz (Jan) of Palm Coast, Florida, James Roderick Kreuz (Tanya) of Boerne, Texas, and Anne Lischen Kreuz Kerr (Paul) of Hartsville, South Carolina. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial service for Pat is pending and will be scheduled as and when it is deemed safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 601 W Creek Drive, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624 or Alamo Hospice, 1595 S Main, Suite 101, Boerne, Texas 78006. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved