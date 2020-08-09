1/1
Patricia Lynn "Patsy" Larralde

Patricia "Patsy" Lynn Larralde Patricia "Patsy" Lynn Larralde (52) was called home to be with our Heavenly Father and her daddy on August 5, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 14, 1968 in Merced, California to Modesta Pruett. She was a 1986 graduate of Rankin High School. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. Those who knew her knew she was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys and Nascar fan. She is proceeded in death by her father Juan Guerra. She is survived by her mother of Rankin, TX, husband Gilbert Larralde, of Rankin, TX, brothers Mike (Mary) Pruett of Rankin, TX, Kenny Pruett of Rankin, TX, Wesley (Lori) Pruett of Big Lake, TX, and Jojo (Mindy) Guerra of Rankin, TX. Sisters Dorena (Johnny) Abalos of Rankin, TX, Juanita (Kenny Terry) Godette of Rankin, TX, and Chris Gaddis of Rankin, TX. Children Erik (Cecilia) Lopez of Lubbock, Tx, daughter Jamie Brown of Rankin, TX, Stephen Lopez of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, son Armando (Carolina) Armendarez III of Plainview, TX. Grandkids Sebastian, Gavin, Tiana, Marleigh & Brooklyn. Survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved companion Piper. Family will be accepting visitors on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5PM - 8PM at the Rankin Park Building 310 E. 10th Street, Rankin, TX 79778. A celebration of life will be held at the Rankin Park Building 310 E. 10th Street, Rankin, TX 79778 at 10:00AM on Friday, August 14, 2020. Floral services are being provided by Venegas Flower Shop 919 S. Burleson Ave, McCamey, TX 79752 (432) 652-3993. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home of Midland, TX.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences


