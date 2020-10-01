Patricia Marcell Baley, 82 of Midland TX, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00am - 9:00pm with a receiving of friends from 6:00pm -7:00pm Friday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Saturday October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, George Baley; three sons, David Baley, Paul Baley and Will Baley; one sister, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



