Our Heavenly Father called our lovely aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, godmother, and friend home on July 21, 2019. Patricia Moreland Kidwell was born February 9, 1936 in Winters, TX. The family moved to Midland, TX in 1942 where she was enrolled in the 2nd grade at North Elementary. She graduated from Midland High School 1954. During her senior year, she worked part time at Curry Motor & Freight as a clerk. She went to work upon graduation at British American Oil Company as a secretary. She married Maburn Jack Kidwell, the love of her life, on September 25, 1954. They were married for 47 years until Jack's death in 2001. In 1955, Patricia went to work for Cities Service Oil Company (now Oxy USA) and retired from Oxy in 1992 as the Executive Secretary to the Vice President of the Western Region. Patricia was a church pianist for 53 years. She played the piano for Cotton Flat Baptist Church and Ranchland Heights Baptist Church where she was a member until her death. Patricia loved life and her many friends and family. She will always be remembered as the lovely lady with the million-dollar smile! She is survived by her beloved godson and his family; and all of those precious nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Kidwell; parents, Everett and Eldean Moreland; brothers, Travis & Clark Moreland; and sisters, Velva Carroll, Ouweta Rumbaugh, and Rena Kuck. Viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Rusty and the family would like to give a special thanks to Home Instead Caregivers for their love and care for Patricia these last 4 years. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

